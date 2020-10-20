Broadcasting Engineering students promotes Arts and Culture

Cold weather and rainfall could not stop passionate broadcasting engineering students in holding their spring picnic events on Sunday. The students partnered with Ndlambe FM and Proevents company in an event that was part of their learning practical work.

According to Sivuyise Mncinci Mproevents Director and Engineering Facilitator the event is going to be a monthly occasion aiming to address the socioeconomic.

Explaining how the idea of an event came about Mncinci said: “Broadcast Engineering students in partner with Ndlambe FM and MPro-events were hosting a spring picnic event last Sunday. The event was also part of practical work of a programme funded by Department of labour and MICTSETA. Lamagudu skills development is a training provider”.

He went on to say: “Mncinci the facilitator and the director of MPRO-events saw it viable that there should be a monthly event that boosts socioeconomic development and arts & culture”.

The even gave platform to local artists an opportunity to showcase their singing talents while food vendors sold different mouth-watering meals.

Mncinci further acknowledged the roles of two individuals that spearheaded the event. “Yonela Mjuza is one of the students who came up front in championing the event and Sinazo Natasia Nyembezi who was the master of ceremony”.

Mncinci confessed that the weather jeopardised the event. “Unfortunately the weather was against us as it was a life style outdoor event,” he said.

He asserted that they were determined to continue with the event. “We are not going to detract from the vision as the patrons and all the students came in full force for their practical. We wish and hope the community can support this initiative,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



