Local and visiting artists at music event

After months of no local entertainment due to lockdown restrictions, live music fans can look forward to the “Fever event” at Tony’s Jazz Inn in Nemato on November 7, where local artists and visiting artists from Port Elizabeth will showcase their talents.

The event is being organised by Khanyile Mabona and Yodwa Mthimkhulu under the auspices of Trap Fever, a locally established entertainment platform.

Mabona said Trap Fever was an inclusive platform aiming at growing the local economy.

“This is a musical entertainment event that provides a platform for the youth to engage with talented artists and enjoy themselves through expression while surrounded by artistic culture, in efforts to promote participation and to grow the creative economy of Port Alfred and surrounding communities,” he said.

According to Mabona the event will begin at 6pm and last until 11.30pm, so that the Covid-19 curfew is adhered to. He also asserted that other Covid-19 regulations like wearing of masks would be observed.

Mabona is adamant that the event will also expose local talent to outside artists.

“With this being our first annual event we have partnered with brands from our neighbouring city of Port Elizabeth where the winner will be provided an opportunity to perform on the Trap Fever Stage alongside our local artists,” he said.

Tickets are on sale in front of KNA in Port Alfred. “You can contact us if you wish to use other means to collect your tickets. The early bird ticket will cost R30 and at the door they will cost R50,” Mabona said.

Mabona further mentioned that they were selling tickets every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in front of KNA. He added that people could also buy tickets via WhatsApp at 078-488-1217 or on 066-166-7693.

