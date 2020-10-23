IN QUOTES | Cyril Ramaphosa defends lockdown: ‘Economic contraction worse in some countries’

Here are important quotes from the president’s response to the debate:

The plan is different

“If you read between those lines and paragraphs, and if we all take time to look at this plan carefully, we will find that there is a new determination. This plan is underpinned by the participation of the social partners we have in our country. It outlines immediate actions to rebuild the economy and to provide jobs and relief for the people of our country.”

Infrastructure

“I have decried the fact that we have not been investing in infrastructure, let alone even maintaining our current infrastructure. I have to talk about [this] all the time because infrastructure investment is what defines a nation, and we are now seeing a real robust and aggressive infrastructure investment programme.”

Nothing wrong with lockdown

“It is true that the measures that were necessary to delay the spread of the virus and prevent deaths led to a sharp decline in economic activity. There is now evidence that the economic contraction has been worse in countries that took fewer measures to protect their people.”

Recovering from the economic decline

“We have to recover jobs that were lost, as we had to shut down much of the economy, to alleviate the plight of the people who were already jobless before the pandemic. That is why we need to build an inclusive economy out of the ashes of this pandemic … To ensure that our efforts are focused, our plan is driven by five key priorities [including] infrastructure investments, an employment stimulus and energy security.”

Job creation

“Our immediate focus is job creation because many of our people have lost jobs. But even before then, our unemployment rate has been growing at alarming levels over a number of years. The plan recognises that the private sector is by far the biggest driver of employment. That is why the plan emphasises growth-enhancing measures that enable businesses to thrive.”

BY Cebelihle Bhengu