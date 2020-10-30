WATCH | Tow truck driver killed after pursuing CIT heist robbers – reports

A Vision Tactical intervention unit and ER24 members responded to a cash-in-transit robbery in Maraisburg after receiving reports of a shooting. The cash van was bombed by suspects in three vehicles.
Image: Vision Tactical/ER24 via Twitter

Robbers in three vehicles held up a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle on Ontdekkers Road, Johannesburg, on Friday morning, according to preliminary reports.

A tow truck driver was killed, allegedly by the fleeing robbers, Gauteng traffic police said.

The robbery took place at about 8am.

The two truck drivers had tried to follow the robbers when they fled the scene to alert police to their whereabouts, said anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.

Vision Tactical said the suspects were travelling in three vehicles and they bombed the cash van.

Sunday Times reported earlier this month that SA’s CIT heist season has struck early, with armed gangs launching deadly attacks which have already left 24 people dead and dozens injured this year.

Criminologists and CIT companies said the surge started in August, two months ahead of the annual November heist peak.

Despite the lockdown, SA Banking Risk Information Centre data shows a 29% increase in cash van attacks between 2019 and 2020.

This is a developing story.

 

