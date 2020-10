South Africa had 1,912 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases, according to health minister Zweli Mhkize.

There have been a total of 19,230 deaths to date from a total of 723,682 confirmed positive cases with 96,093from the Eastern Cape. There have been 653,052 recoveries.

With 228,128 confirmed cases, Gauteng has the highest number of infections nationwide.

