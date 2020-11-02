EFF’s Ndlozi says ‘school fearing’ Steenhuisen won DA leadership because of ‘white male privilege’

TimesLIVE

Cebelihle Bhengu

As the flood of congratulations messages for newly elected DA leader John Steenhuisen continue to flood in, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has lashed out at the party for appointing a “school fearing” man to lead SA’s second-biggest political party.

Ndlozi attributed Steenhuisen’s win to patriarchy and white male privilege.

“Baas John, your highest qualification comes from the university of white male privilege. You don’t value education yet you want to preside over a literate, science-driven, post-industrial age. Your rise is an announcement to all white males that education doesn’t matter,” Ndlozi tweeted.

Steenhuisen made headlines in 2018 when the Sunday Times reported that the DA in KwaZulu-Natal suggested the position of the party’s chief whip be filled by a person who holds a degree, while Steenhuisen’s highest qualification is a matric certificate.

Steenhuisen has previously defended himself on social media by saying he had enough experience to serve South Africans.

Ndlozi said Helen Zille, who was re-elected as the DA’s federal council chairperson and is the former DA leader, would not have led the party without a post-matric qualification because she is a woman.

Natasha Mazzone defends Steenhuisen Steenhuisen has not responded to Ndlozi’s criticism, but a war of words ensued between Ndlozi and DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone, who said the EFF MP is bitter because he will never be the leader of his own party.

Share this: Tweet



