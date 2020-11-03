Welcome donation of computers to entrepreneurship centre

As its motto says “Service above self”, Rotary E-Club of South Africa One walked the talk on Monday 26 when it donated ten computers to the Robert Veenstra Entrepreneurship Centre in Nemato.

Stenden South Africa staff member Meagan Alexander highlighted the link between two donors.

“The computers were donated by the Rotary Club of Mount Albert and Surrey Hills in District 9810 in Australia through the Rotary E-Club of South Africa One,” she said.

The computers come are a boost to the centre, which already has computers installed.

Speaking ahead of the handover, executive dean of Stenden South Africa, Dr Wouter Hensens acknowledged Covid-19’s distressing impact on many, but also said the pandemic was a blessing in disguise in some aspects of life.

“This year has been a very tough year for everyone, but we have had a lot of blessings. I think the blessing also came part of the lockdown, because everyone including myself started to get really excited about webinars and e-meetings,” he said.

Hensens said the donation of computers came as a result of the speech he delivered when he talked about Stenden’s community outreach on an online conference.

“So Hans Hon invited me to one of the e-meetings to talk a bit about our community outreach and specifically this project. I believe that speech triggered something,” he said.

Hensens added that the centre had over 4,000 graduates at the moment.

“Hoping for better days and we can start getting the centre up to full speed. It is running at 70% at the moment and we hope that next year it is going to be going at 200%,” he said.

Hensens spoke fondly of the Rotary E-Club South Africa One, describing it as the blessing to the institution.

