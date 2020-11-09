Eastern Cape woman, 65, bites off tongue of would-be rape accused

An alleged would-be rapist got more than what he bargained for when his victim bit off his tongue while he was allegedly trying to rape her at Tsomo Mission on Saturday night.

The 65-year-old woman was sleeping alone at her home when the 33-year-old suspect allegedly gained access through the window.

A tussle then ensued when the man allegedly tried to rape the elderly woman.

When he attempted to kiss her, the woman allegedly managed to bite off the tongue of the suspect until it fell down.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police later found the 33-year-old suspect at a hospital in Cofimvaba, where he was arrested on Sunday.

He is under police guard in hospital.

The suspect will appear in the Tsomo magistrate’s court soon on an attempted rape charge.

Acting Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile commended the swift reaction by the police and the arrest of the suspect.

By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha

