Hawks confirm warrant of arrest for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule

A warrant of arrest has been issued for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in connection with a controversial R255m asbestos eradication tender in the Free State.

The Hawks have confirmed Magashule is expected to appear at the Bloemfontein high court on Friday.

Hawks Free State spokesperson Capt Lynda Steyn confirmed to TimesLIVE that the warrant was signed. However, she said the warrant had not been issued to Magashule.

“Yes, we can confirm the warrant has been issued. The J50 warrant was signed by the DPP [director of public prosecutions] in the Free State,” Steyn said.

She said the warrant was in relation to the controversial asbestos case that has so far seen seven people arrested, including businessman Edwin Sodi.

They are expected to make another appearance at the Bloemfontein high court on Wednesday.

BY Kgothatso Madisa

