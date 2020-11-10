WATCH: Tensions remain outside Brackenfell High School after day of violence

Western Cape premier Alan Winde and education MEC Debbie Schäfer visited Brackenfell High School on November 10 2020 after protests outside the school premises led to violent confrontations a day earlier. A group of about 50 community members stood nearby the blocked road to the school. On November 9 2020, EFF members were protesting against alleged racism at the school when a violent confrontation ensued between them and a group of community members.

TimesLIVE

