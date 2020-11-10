How a 64-year-old ‘ouma’ foiled an attempted hijacking

Not all superheroes wear capes or fly around with their undies worn on the outside. Just take a look at 64-year-old Cobie Roux, who stopped an attempted hijacking last week.

Roux was driving home on Hendrik Potgieter Drive in Roodepoort when she saw an attempted hijacking going down.

She told herself “this is it” and took action, stopping her car in front of the hijacked vehicle to prevent the criminals getting away.

Speaking on Jacaranda FM on Monday, Roux said she jumped out of her car to scream for help.

“The men jumped out of the [hijacked] car and started running. I thought they were running towards me,” she said.

A man then approached her to try take her vehicle instead, but did not manage. Luckily, people came to the rescue and the man was apprehended.

Roux said she was not scared when all of it went down.

“I only know I needed to help,” she said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt Kay Makhubela told Maroela Media police were investigating a case of attempted hijacking and a 26-year-old suspect had been arrested.

Social media was filled with praise for the woman, with many sharing their relief that she kept safe during the ordeal.

BY Kyle Zeeman

