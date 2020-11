After hearing that the dam level is at 5.3% Port Alfred pastors from different denominations are inviting all Ndlambe residents to a prayer for rain, organised by Leon Coetzee.

Details are as follows:

Date: 15 November

Place: At the intersection of R72 and R67 (By the Fire Station)

Time: 14.00-15.00pm

For more information contact Coetzee at 082-673-1492

