WATCH | ADM office, vehicles torched in Peddie

A truck and bakkie, infrastructure and the Peddie satellite office belonging to Amathole district municipality (ADM) were set alight on Wednesday just a few days after municipal workers downed tools.

Earlier on Wednesday the municipality had obtained an interim interdict from the courts, bringing the strike to a halt.

However, in an unsigned statement released after the incident, SA Municipal Workers Union’s local office distanced itself from the alleged arson.

Samwu local union chairperson Asanda Nketho confirmed the statement was issued by their office but referred the Dispatch to the union’s provincial office.

By Soyiso Maliti

