Lodge owner and two others ‘badly injured’ during attack in Centurion

A lodge owner and two other people were badly injured after an armed gang stormed the property in Clubview, Centurion, at the weekend.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said Leriba Lodge was attacked at around 7pm on Saturday.

Makhubele said six armed men stormed the home and attacked a worker.

According to ward councillor Ina Strijdom, who spoke to the victims shortly after the incident, the worker was attacked while having supper in front of the television.

“He said he saw out of the corner of his eye the door opening and armed men entering. They grabbed him, pushed him around and demanded to see the owner.”

Strijdom said the worker took “quite a beating” and his knees were badly injured.

“The owner was already sleeping. There was a third man, who worked as a chef at the lodge, upstairs and busy on his cellphone. They dragged the worker upstairs and then hurt the man who was speaking on his phone.”

Makhubele said the gang took the two men to the room of the owner and tied them up with wire hangers.

“They kept assaulting the owner while they demanded money.”

Makhubele said the gang stole three cellphones, money and two laptops, and then fled the scene.

After the attack, according to Strijdom, one of the men jumped over a fence to seek help from neighbours.

“The owner’s eye was swollen and badly injured. Luckily he didn’t suffer damage to the inside of his eye.

“I spoke to the owner’s son yesterday. He said they are doing much better and their mindsets are also a bit better.”

BY Iavan Pijoos

Share this: Tweet



