Black Friday 2020: Shoppers want half-price sales, basics & gifts for family

“The bleak economy, dented disposable income and a very uncertain future will take its toll on transactional growth this year when compared to the record years that have gone before. The lack of disposable income will be countered by the newfound comfort in online shopping, with lockdown driving first-time digital shopping experiences,” said Peter Harvey, MD of DPO South Africa.

In 2019 PayGate numbers showed Black Friday trading volumes spiking by 400%, compared to an average trading day. Overall there was a 35% year-on-year transactional volume growth for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping week, Harvey added.

Retailers are offering their specials over longer periods and ramping up their online portals, to accommodate Covid protocols.

And lower ticket items may be more popular than spoils, due to straightened finances this year.

Jonah Naidoo, co-owner of the e-commerce platform Dry Dock Liquor, said there was a marked decrease in disposable income compared to last year, even for those who have not lost their jobs.

He said there will likely be an impact on the type of items that are going to be purchased this time around. “With the lockdown ushering in a focus on experiences, they may stock up on wine as opposed to going for big-ticket items this year,” he said.

“The pandemic has also impacted on how many people choose to spend their time. There has been a spike in hiking and other outdoor activities, spending quality time with loved ones with a focus on entertaining, so food and alcohol purchases might be preferable to spending money on a pair of shoes.”

Naidoo envisages people, due to being cash-strapped, spending less on themselves and more on gifts.

“Rather than spoiling themselves, they may be taking advantage of Black Friday specials to purchase gifts, to lock in savings rather than buying presents later on, at a higher price,” he added.

John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay, said they expect customers to use the opportunity to stock up their pantries or fill freezers. “Long-life milk, coffee, chicken, and toilet paper are always firm favourites,” he said. He was hopeful of festive season gifting too. “Customers love Black Friday special deals to stock up on basic food or pantry items, but bigger items or luxury purchases — such as appliances and tech products — are also very popular,” Bradshaw said. He said their online sale strategy will alleviate the pressure. “Extensive planning with our suppliers will ensure that all stores are well stocked for the new two-week Black Friday.”

Ask yourself if it’s something you would have bought if the sale price was the normal retail price, or whether you’re getting swept away by discounts. James Martin, Finder.com