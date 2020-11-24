Finance MEC Mvoko to present the Eastern Cape Medium Term Budget policy statement

Eastern Cape Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko has requested the Speaker of the Legislature to enable him to table the 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Thursday, November 26. The Speaker has acceded to the request.

Due to unusual circumstances brought by COVID-19 pandemic, the MEC will present the MTBPS to a virtual sitting of the Provincial Legislature.

The tabling is scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, 26 November 2020

Platform: Virtual

Time: 14:15

Enquiries: Mr. Pumelele Godongwana

Office: (040) 101-0561

Mobile: 083-823-9656

Email: pumelele.godongwana@ectreasury.gov.za

Share this: Tweet



