Finance MEC Mvoko to present the Eastern Cape Medium Term Budget policy statement

Eastern Cape Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko has requested the Speaker of the Legislature to enable him to table the 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Thursday, November 26. The Speaker has acceded to the request.
Due to unusual circumstances brought by COVID-19 pandemic, the MEC will present the MTBPS to a virtual sitting of the Provincial Legislature.
The tabling is scheduled as follows:
Date: Thursday, 26 November 2020
Platform: Virtual
Time: 14:15
Enquiries: Mr. Pumelele Godongwana
Office: (040) 101-0561
Mobile: 083-823-9656
Email: pumelele.godongwana@ectreasury.gov.za