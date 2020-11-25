Union ‘inundated’ as police complain about ‘threats’ by Julius Malema

Contacted for comment on Wednesday, police spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said Cele had made a call for action against Malema.

“The minister has made this call and condemnation. What now the police need to do is take it a step further. If there is a case to investigate, they would have to do that,” she said.

‘Shock, dismay and utter disgust’: Solidarity

This comes as civil rights organisation AfriForum and trade union Solidarity on Wednesday said they would pursue criminal charges of defamation, conspiracy to incite violence and assault against Malema.

The union said more than 1,000 police officers had approached them to express concern about Malema’s comments.

“Solidarity has been inundated by police members from across the country expressing their shock, dismay and utter disgust about Malema’s words and threats. It is unacceptable for a political leader who has taken an oath to honour and respect the constitution and other legislation of the country to rage against the police in such a violent manner,” said Solidarity’s Renate Barnard.

AfriForum’s head of policy and action Ernst Roets said it was clear Malema believed he was above the law.

“The reason Malema has been making these statements is that so far there have been no consequences for all the previous incidents where he openly incited violence. If the police do not deal with this matter sufficiently seriously, Malema will see it as confirmation that he is above the law,” he said.

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit said it would monitor the matter to ensure justice was done.

“If Malema is not prosecuted by the National Prosecuting Authority, the private prosecution unit will prosecute him privately,” said Roets.

BY Nonkululeko Njilo