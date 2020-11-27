Flat Friday? SA malls empty as stores await #BlackFriday customers

Black Friday started off particularly slowly across SA as stores waited with bated breath for customers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A few Johannesburg early birds were left disappointed as the stores at the Mall of Africa remained closed shortly after midnight.

They resorted to window shopping.

Shoppers were wearing face masks in line with Covid-19 protocols.

At Durban’s Pavilion Mall stores were open but customers were few and far between.

It was also a quiet start to the Black Friday sales for Cape Town shoppers at Canal Walk, who formed a short line before entering one of the stores.

by Orrin Singh

