Ladies’ boutique expands to Rosehill Mall

The popular ladies’ boutique, La Dame Mystique, has been a welcome and long-time fixture at the upper level of the Heritage Mall, supplying the community with items ranging from women’s clothing, wigs, jewellery, shoes, and more.

The business has now expanded their reach to offer more of the community to enjoy their apparel by setting up shop at the Rosehill Mall, Port Alfred.

“We cater to everyone and offer sophistication and elegance to our customers. The new store allows us to cater for more of the community,” said owner Karen Booysen.

Along with items such as bags, purses, and oil-based perfumes, there are also masks available including buffs, so that you can remain fashionable while keeping safe.

The new location for La Dame Mystique came about through the hard work and efforts of Bennie Booysen of Dei Gratiu Home who, as his wife Karen says, “always gives a world of support”.

“We want to say thank you to our local supporters and customers,” said Booysen, who is currently holding an in-store promotion where customers who spend R500 or more, at either store, can enter into a lucky draw and win a R1,000 gift voucher.

Managing the Rosehill store will be Doreen le Roux and managing the Heritage store will be Marisa Daneel, assisted by Thabisa Vulindlu.

“Everyone that comes into our stores, no matter if you spend R10 or R1,000, always receives our special attention with personalised service to help you find the best to ensure you leave with a smile,” said Booysen.

The store also offers lay-byes, so make sure to get down to La Dame Mystique today at either Rosehill Mall or Heritage Mall for unbeatable service and variety. The Rosehill Mall store is located at shop no. 45 and the Heritage Mall store is located at shop no. 2 on the upper level.

