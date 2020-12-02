Personalised gifts with Sunny Coast Printing

Having opened Sunny Coast Printing at the Duckpond Centre, Nelita Behr is making good on her promise to support the Port Alfred community by providing competitively priced printing to the people of the area.

“We all have to support each other during this current pandemic,” said Behr. “We provide printing services that are otherwise only available in the major centres such as Port Elizabeth.”

Behr is not new to the business and previously offered her services from her husband, Andre, at Compufix, also at the Duckpond Centre.

Her services include printing on personalised gifts, T-Shirts, mugs, caps, key rings, mason jars, puzzles, mouse pads, facemasks and so forth. Sunny Coast Printing also has digital printing facilities and she therefore works with other local printers on signage, canvas printing and banners. This ensures customers get value for money without the expense of moving stock in and out of town.

“We have to be cooperative and all the signage people work together,” she said.

What could be a better present than a personalised puzzle for the kids, or T-Shirts with your own logo and picture, or a personalised mug or facemask? The possibilities are virtually endless.

Behr has also formed a partnership with Erinda Mynhardt who can do clothing alterations including sewing, zip replacements and so forth. And Behr has big plans for her little shop. Keep watching this space to learn more.

There is no longer a need to wait for Port Elizabeth as Sunny Coast Printing can do the work locally at very competitive prices. Behr says that ordes must be in early to avoid the holiday rush and possible disappointment. Shop closes on December 24 and reopens in the New Year on January 4.

