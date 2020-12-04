WATCH | Massive explosion rocks refinery south of Durban

A massive fire is raging at the Engen refinery in Tara Road, south of Durban, after an explosion at about 7am on Friday.

Advanced Life Support paramedic Garrith Jamieson said the explosion was heard about 25km away in Durban.

A massive explosion occurred at Engen refinery south of Durban around 7.10am on Friday according to Advanced Life Support paramedic Garrith Jamieson, who supplied video. pic.twitter.com/lM69hpa2E6 — Yasantha Naidoo (@yasantha) December 4, 2020

“All emergency personnel are en route to the refinery. From the pictures and videos it seems that some sort of tanker has exploded,” he said.

It is not clear what caused the explosion, or if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story.

