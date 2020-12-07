Cape Town pulling out all the stops to reignite its aviation economy

Domestic and international flights into Cape Town International Airport have doubled to about 770 per week, up from 364 flights per week in September.

Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos said on Sunday that while flight numbers were increasing, Covid-19 protocols were being strictly adhered to.

“I am very pleased that [the airport is] now welcoming 110 flights per day while adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols,” he said in a statement.

“Leading up to International Civil Aviation Day [on Monday], I am pleased to confirm that domestic and international flights to our award-winning Cape Town International Airport have doubled to approximately 770 per week, up from 364 flights per week in September.”

Vos said aviation was crucial to Cape Town and the airport had already contributed R4.7bn to SA’s economy and supported 43,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs.

The city’s recovery plans for the aviation industry included “rebuilding confidence in air travel and the expansion of air cargo so that we can export our locally-produced goods to compete on the world stage, thereby supporting local businesses and the sustainability of employment in this sector”.

To achieve this, he said the city and its business partners had renewed funding for the Cape Town air access initiative under Wesgro.

“Throughout the various stages of lockdown, I visited the Cape Town International Airport and have been very impressed with the readiness of the airport as well as the significant health and safety Covid-19 protocols in place to protect staff and travellers,” said Vos.

“Everyone, including locals and visitors, are also reminded to adhere to Covid-19 protocols, such as wearing your masks, washing or sanitising your hands and practising social distancing. I can confidently say Cape Town is ready to welcome visitors safely to the Mother City.”

Vos added: “Our recovery plans also include investing in airport branding in our key source markets so that Cape Town is top of mind for domestic and international travellers.”

by Philani Nombembe

