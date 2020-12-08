Port Alfred model appeals for support in Empress SA contest

A Port Alfred lass, 21-year-old model Jennita Gongota has been shortlisted as a semi-finalist in Empress South Africa 2021 competition and is now sincerely appealing to the public to vote for her by smsing “Jennita” to “35334” so she can bring the crown in Port Alfred.

She says voters can vote as many times as they want – each sms costs R3.

Gongota, who is originally from Elliot and attended Masikhuthale Secondary School, started to love modelling when she entered Miss Elliot 2017 and won.

“That’s how my journey of modelling started,” she said.

She explained what Empress South Africa is all about.

“Empress South Africa is an online women empowerment contest, using beauty with brains and the purpose of its platform is to empower young women to grow and develop themselves by making a positive impact in their communities,” she said.

Gongota mentioned that taking part in a contest that comprises participants from all nine provinces had helped her develop more confidence. She further added that she drew inspiration from the 2020 winner of the competition.

“In this pageant I have gained more confidence in myself and I have been inspired by our current winner, her supreme majesty Annikie Rabohlale, Empress South Africa 2020. She is a very intelligent and inspiring woman, the effort and dedication it takes to win this contest one would naturally be inspired by her,” she said.

And excited and confident Gongota went on to say: “As a semi-finalist I am so proud of myself for making it this far in the competition. I have embraced my beauty in a unique way, also this contest made me unleash the eagle in me.”

Emphasising her plea she said, “Help me bring that crown home”.

Gongota also gave the background of the brand. “Empress South Africa as a brand is in its second year, and also is the largest first ever online beauty with brains and purpose contest in world history as they have hundreds of contestants spread out across all nine provinces in South Africa,” she said.

According to Gongota the Empress South Africa 2021 pageant winner will be announced at Sandton Convention Centre on January 29, 2021.

