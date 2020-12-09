‘Angie must rewrite!’: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams matric exams rewrite

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in on the basic education department’s decision to make matric pupils rewrite two exams, saying it would likely cause pupils further stress during an already hectic year.

Last week, basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced that due to the maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2 being leaked, matric pupils would have to rewrite the exams.

Motshekga said the two papers would be rewritten on December 15 and December 17, respectively.

She said: “It was not an easy decision to take, but one which is necessary under the circumstances. We need to work hard to deal with the human factor in the examination system.”

The minister said the viral spread of information on cyber networks made it “virtually impossible to accurately identify the number of pupils who have had access to the leaked question papers”.

Weighing in on the decision, Ndlozi said Covid-19 was enough stress for pupils and they didn’t need added pressure.

“Is there truly no other option than asking kids to rewrite exams? After Covid-19 and all related stress, kids are stressed,” he said.

“If I were the department, I wouldn’t ask for a rewrite. Leaking of papers is no fault of kids. It’s the weak and incompetent department. Angie must rewrite.”

Ndlozi said those who cheated in the exams will be exposed in their first year at university.

“Don’t punish an entire generation. The department should have guaranteed no leakage. It’s been a hard year for the 2020 class due to Covid-19,” said Ndlozi.

Ndlozi’s statement drew mixed reactions. Many agreed with him, saying the leakage of exam papers wasn’t anything new and pupils didn’t deserve to “suffer” the consequences of others.

Others believed his statement was flawed and there would be little chance of pupils who cheated being exposed at university.

Literally less than 1% of our matric class had access to the leaked papers, make it make sense. To put it in numbers 200 out of over 300000 matrics had access to these leaks😑 — RAGING BLACK WOMAN (@kushxkween) December 7, 2020

A very futile & unnecessary exercise. There is absolutely no need for a re-write. EFF must do something — Daughter of Mricho (@Lumka_Mabotha) December 7, 2020

Do we even know how many people cheated? Does Ethics says it is okay for 99% of the pupils to suffer the consequences of 1% of the population? — Curious Lion 🦁 🇿🇦 (@TauMerrily) December 7, 2020

Disappointing remark Dr. It's only a matter of fairness and integrity to other pupils. Imagine doing so well in January, and everybody says it's cause of the leaked paper that's why. They must rewrite, though it's not there faults. — Throwback Thursday® (@ThrowbackThu_ZA) December 7, 2020

This is assuming that everyone doing maths and Physics is going to varsity next year.. — Teboho (@stekzah) December 7, 2020

So we'd rather set them up for failure than to teach them about hard work and ethics? So failing at Varsity is an option? — That🌞 Cool 🏅Guy (@Sabelo_waka_God) December 7, 2020

Dr this might mean rare second chance to some kids who had a bad day on the day of exam. I really do not see how dis is a punishment — __ (@__fhumu) December 7, 2020

