Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba finally registers his party to contest elections next year

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA party has finally been registered to contest the 2021 local government elections after

he decided to change its logo.

Since the official launch of his party, Mashaba has been frustrated after the Party Of Action objected to his registration because of similarities with the logo and name.

But Mashaba has since relinquished his original logo, a move that has led to the IEC agreeing to formally register his party.

ActionSA said in a statement on Sunday it had received written communication from the IEC confirming its application to be registered as a political party had been approved.

“This follows the decision taken by ActionSA to forgo its legal challenge of the IEC’s previous decisions and make the changes to the logo that would see the party registered. This decision was inspired by the need to focus on the issues that matter to South Africans,” said Mashaba.

He said the new logo remains consistent with the original logo.

Mashaba launched his party in August after resigning from his job as Johannesburg mayor and as a DA member, after the election of Helen Zille as the party’s federal council chairperson.

His resignation was followed by then party leader Mmusi Maimane and chairperson Athol Trollip.

“This was important to ActionSA because its identity was the subject of a nine-month- long public engagement process. It keeps the shapes of the SA flag infused with the direction arrow denoting the progress of the ‘A’ for action. In real terms, the colours of the logo have simply changed to green,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba is seen as one of the biggest threats to the DA in Gauteng. He has poached the former DA leader in Tshwane, Abel Taue, and former Johannesburg chairperson Funzi Ngobeni, who is also a former finance MMC.

“The registration of ActionSA is a significant milestone for our party, only a few months old in its important work to offer the first real alternative that can unseat the ANC.

“It is important to note that during the challenges to register with IEC, ActionSA did not slow down its important work in any way,” said Mashaba.

He said his party has been touring the country and now has 160,000 volunteers.

“The work of building ActionSA as the only alternative capable of unseating the ANC continues without delay. The news of our registration, while important, is a milestone in a long road to the 2021 elections with an enormous task ahead to which every ActionSA member remains deeply committed,” said Mashaba.

by Aphiwe Deklerk

