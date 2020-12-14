Gift of the Givers’ new Covid-19 facility in Settlers Hospital opens 15 December

Gift of the Givers intervention in the Eastern Cape continues as the Covid-19 infection multiplies at a rapid rate. On a visit to Settlers Hospital in Makhanda on 30 November, Gift of the Givers promised to convert a disused wing into a 20-bed dedicated Covid-19 isolation facility with High Care and oxygen points.

The building team arrived on 5 December and completed the R750k renovation in one week. The official handover takes place tomorrow, December 15, at 10am on site. Gift of the Givers will also provide the beds, mattresses, blankets, pillows, linen, fridge, microwave and urn. The casualty department will receive 16 stretchers to accommodate PUI’s (patients under investigation) arriving in their numbers. The aim of equipping outlying hospitals is to reduce the number of patients being referred to Nelson Mandela Bay Metro thus taking the strain off the exhausted health care workers in the major centres.

Willowmore Hospital has agreed to increase their capacity by another fifteen beds. They have oxygen points. Gift of the Givers will provide the beds and any additional support required.

Margery Parkes Hospital in Graaff-Reinet has agreed to make a wing available to cater for twenty Covid-19 patients. Gift of the Givers will provide necessary support.

Gift of the Givers has already set up a 120-bed Covid-19 facility at Bhisho Hospital. Construction teams will be arriving tomorrow to carry out a R3 million renovation to provide accommodation for medical professionals to reside on site thus increasing staff availability at the facility.

The MOU between Eastern Cape Health, Trauma Net Ambulance and Gift of the Givers is almost ready having been reviewed by the legal teams. Twenty six paramedics, funded by Gift of the Givers, will provide support to Livingstone Hospital. This in addition to the six nursing staff funded by Gift of the Givers since June.

Distribution of PPE’s, sanitiser, non-contact thermometers, pulse oximeters, scrubs and dexamethasone (steroids) to various hospitals is ongoing. More High Flow Nasal Oxygen machines are being sent to the province to cope with the rising number of oxygen dependent admissions. Consumables for these machines are being stockpiled in advance of companies closing for the year end break. A big “thank you” to the South African public supporting all these initiatives in an endeavour to save lives.

Imtiaz Sooliman

