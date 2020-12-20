Covid-19 surge and trauma patients put Western Cape hospitals under ‘severe strain’

Hospitals across the Western Cape were under “severe pressure” on Sunday due to a sharp increase in patients with severe Covid-19.

The provincial health department said in a statement that a steep increase in non Covid-19 trauma cases was also putting additional strain on its hospitals. ICU beds at public hospitals in the province were technically full.

“The 231 adult ICU/high care beds across hospitals are currently fluctuating between 80-100% total capacity daily [technically full] which is placing enormous pressure on the capability of all facilities. An additional 136 dedicated adult ICU Covid-19 beds were made available, bringing the combined ICU/high care beds to 367,” said the department.