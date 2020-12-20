Man, 33, held after pregnant woman found dead on roadside near Jeffreys Bay

A 33-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday in connection with the murder of a pregnant woman next to the N2 near the Gamtoos River bridge.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said a truck driver, heading to Jeffreys Bay from Port Elizabeth, had come across a car in the middle of the road at about 3am on Friday.

“Upon investigating, the driver found the car empty, but noticed traces of blood.

“He contacted the police and officers found the woman’s body in nearby bushes,” Govender said.

The suspect was found later and taken into custody and will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

HeraldLIVE

