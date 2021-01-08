Booze worth R125k seized from North West man during lockdown ban

A man allegedly selling liquor from his property has been fined under the National Disaster Act.

Klerksdorp police said the 49-year-old man was found with different types of liquor at his residence in Meiringspark on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Amogelang Malwetse said: “The police acted swiftly following a tip-off about lots of liquor being sold and stored in the backyard of a business operating for a different purpose.”

“On arrival they searched the house and found liquor which the suspect had denied having during an initial interview. He later confessed he was selling it.”

He was immediately issued with a R3,000 fine for contravening the lockdown regulation regarding the sale, dispensing and distribution of liquor.

Liquor worth R125,000 was confiscated.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

BY TIMESLIVE

Share this: Tweet



