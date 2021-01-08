Raffle in aid of the sterilisation of feral cats

Local ladies, Colleen Venter and Pearl Smith had a discussion regarding the lack of funds available for the sterilisation of feral cats in Port Alfred.

Smith is involved in the Port Alfred Feral Cats Project and Venter contacted her and said she would put a hamper together to raffle in order to raise money for the project. Her daughter and sister helped her. The hamper comprised towels, candles, bath crystals and all manner of toiletries to help a person relax.

Both Venter and sister Colleen then sold tickets for the raffle and the SPCA and Kowie Vet offered to do the sterilisations. The ladies would like to thank all those that helped the project by purchasing raffle tickets.

The raffle draw was brought to the TotT offices in December where manager Anneli Hanstein drew the winning ticket that belonged to Shelly Phillips.

Venter congratulated Phillips on her win.

