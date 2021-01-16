Dumpsite dwellers receive clothes for Christmas

Giving hope to the neediest people, A Call for Change in Port Alfred, led by founder Somila Sikhundla and volunteers Jennita Gongota and Anesipho Nomatyenge, visited people who scavenge at the dumpsite last Christmas to donate clothes.

Old and young people had something to smile about when they got something unexpected on Christmas day.

Sikhundla, a 2020 matriculant at Kuyasa Combined School, explained how the idea of donating clothes to the dumpsite dwellers started. “It all started on November 17 2019 on my birthday when I decided to take my clothes to the needy at the dumpsite, from there I saw how people were happy to receive the small things I gave them. I then decided to work with them by collecting clothes around Port Alfred and give it to them,” she said.

Seeing the response she got from the recipients, Sikhundla said she immediately started a non-profit organisation called A Call for Change in Port Alfred, focusing on collecting clothes from the good Samaritans of Port Alfred.

Sikhundla said she had been giving clothes to the dumpsite dwellers twice a year, but was hoping to visit them more often this year.

Speaking about how she managed to collect the clothes she said: “I wrote posters on my Facebook asking people around Port Alfred to give the clothes that they do not need. Good Samaritans responded very well giving me their addresses to come collect those clothes.”

She said he focused on the dumpsite dwellers because she wanted to do something unique. “People do not check up on those people so I am trying to change that mindset. People should know that dump site is like a kasi (township) to the needy, but you will know that once you visit them”.

Sikhundla heaped praised on her volunteers, Jennita Gongota and Anesipho Nomatyenge, who helped her distribute the clothes on Christmas day. She also extended her appreciation to everyone who donated clothing.

She further added that she had noticed a need for masks, and she is appealing for public support. For any kind of support Sikhundla can be contacted at 062-334-8848 and on Facebook as Sikhundla Somila.

