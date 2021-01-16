Gift of the Givers donates breathing equipment to Port Alfred hospitals

Gift of the Givers (GOTG) visited Port Alfred Hospital and Marjorie Parrish TB Hospital last Wednesday to donate continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines for Covid-19 patients.

Despite having a reduction in admission of Covid-19 patients at the time the donation was taking place, the hospitals were extremely grateful for the donations. Twelve boxes of CPAP machines were given to Port Alfred Hospital, while Marjorie Parrish TB Hospital received six boxes.

CPAP machines serve as mobile oxygen machines which can also be helpfully used by ambulances while transporting patients.

Painting a picture of the CPAP advantages, GOTG Eastern Cape co-ordinator Corene Conradie said: “What is nice about these machines is that they use less oxygen than others which normally use 60 litres of oxygen. These machines use between 10 to 30 litres of oxygen”.

Conradie further alluded to the importance of the ability of using those CPAP machines in ambulances.

“Ambulance EMS services can also use them from the minute a patient gets picked up from home they can be put on these machines where health workers are saving patients as well as saving oxygen so that more patients can use them,” she said.

She went on to state that GOTG received 12,000 CPAP machines from South Africa National Ventilators and of those 900 would be distributed across the Eastern Cape hospitals.

Commenting on the donation, Dr Mark Downey of Port Alfred Hospital said: “It’s definitely going to save patients. We have not been able to provide the best care because we have not had CPAP available. Now that we have CPAP machines available we will increase oxygen that we are giving our patients.”

Downey added that the machines would go a long way making a difference in patients’ lives.

He also mentioned that the hospital had seen a decline in number of Covid-19 patients being admitted. At the time the donation was taking place the hospital had seven Covid-19 patients.

Share this: Tweet



