South Africa had 14,880 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases, according to health minister Zweli Mhkize.

There have been a total of 36,467 deaths to date from a total of 1,311,686 confirmed positive cases with 185,377 from the Eastern Cape. There have been 1,062,690 recoveries.

With 354,892 confirmed cases, Gauteng has the highest number of infections nationwide.

