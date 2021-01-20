‘Seems we’re not getting our jobs back any time soon’: Mzansi reacts to Mkhize praising booze ban

By
TimesLIVE
-
Health minister Zweli Mkhize says most trauma cases in hospitals are related to irresponsible drinking.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Health minister Zweli Mkhize’s latest take on the ban on the sales and distribution of alcohol has again spraked debate online.

Speaking during his visit to health-care centres in KwaZulu-Natal this week, Mkhize said the ban has assisted in reducing alcohol-related trauma cases in hospitals.
He said relief came from the suspension of alcohol sales because most trauma cases are linked to irresponsible drinking and behaviour.

“Hopefully that is going to continue until we are able to manage the pressure of Covid-19,” said Mkhize.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and see when there is need to change the restrictions that have been put in place.”

Mkhize’s statement comes as many liquor industry players, including SA Breweries, the Liquor Traders Formation and Craft Brewers Association SA, have called for the ban to be lifted, citing that it was causing financial devastation.

Proposals have been made to the government to lift the ban on liquor sales and distribution under level 3 lockdown.

On social media, users aired their frustrations about the liquor ban, with many saying it was “unjustifiable”.

Here is a snapshot of some reactions:

by Unathi Nkanjeni

