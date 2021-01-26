‘She must face the music’ – Mzansi fuming at Mpumalanga premier’s funeral mask moemish

By
TimesLIVE
-
Police minister Bheki Cele was tagged on social media after Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane was seen on national television without a face mask while out in public and in contravention of lockdown regulations.


Social media users are calling for the arrest of Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane for violating Covid-19 regulations by not wearing a mask in public.

Mtsweni-Tsipane was captured on national TV without any face covering on Sunday during the funeral of the late minister Jackson Mthembu. Video clips and images circulated on social media, drawing massive public condemnation.

“My take is the premier of Mpumalanga is used to not following Covid-19 protocols. She is used to not wearing a mask and has always got away with it. Kanti, she will do it at a wrong place at a wrong time. I don’t think it was her first time. She must face the music,” tweeted Cecilia Mthwane.

In one of the videos circulating on social media, deputy president David Mabuza can be seen seemingly signalling to the premier to wear a mask.

Her office issued an apology for what it called a brief moment when Mtsweni-Tsipane was without her mask.

“Upon arrival at the cemetery and disembarking from her vehicle, the premier’s mask was somehow damaged and she was oblivious of that when it fell. She thought it was intact as it was the case throughout the proceedings.

“The premier’s aides promptly sought a replacement mask which the premier utilised for the rest of the proceedings,” her office said.

Police minister Bheki Cele expressed concern about the “alleged conduct” of the premier. He called for an investigation into the matter and cautioned South Africans against flouting Covid-19 regulations.

“If SA wants to beat this invisible enemy which is Covid-19, we simply can’t let our guard down. This is why I have spoken to the national commissioner of the police, Gen Khehla Sitole to look into the matter of the premier. An investigation must be conducted and necessary action must be taken,” the minister said on Sunday.

Here are some reactions on social media to the moemish:

by Cebelihle Bhengu

