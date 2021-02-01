Changes to Lockdown Alert Level 3 regulations

President @CyrilRamaphosa: The hours of the # curfew will now be from 11pm to 4am. Establishments will need to close by 10pm to allow their customers and staff to return home by curfew. pic.twitter.com/5c6g6Uu4S8 — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 1, 2021

President @CyrilRamaphosa: Faith-based gatherings will be permitted, subject to health protocols. pic.twitter.com/oGXTeUCFKG — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 1, 2021

Such gatherings may not exceed 50 people for indoor venues and 100 persons for outdoor venues. Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used. pic.twitter.com/SsJx0J2QtR — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 1, 2021

President @CyrilRamaphosa: Restrictions on the sale of alcohol will be eased. The sale of alcohol by licensed premises for off-site consumption will be permitted from Mondays to Thursdays, from 10am to 6pm. pic.twitter.com/Ln2xBTctlD — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 1, 2021

President @CyrilRamaphosa: It remains compulsory for every person to wear a mask in a public space. pic.twitter.com/bpvtt4nglo — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 1, 2021

Share this: Tweet



