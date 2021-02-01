Booze unbanned and beaches open as Ramaphosa eases level 3 lockdown

Ramaphosa urged citizens to avoid crowded spaces and spending time in closed and unventilated spaces as the risk of getting infected were higher in such spaces. As such, people will also still have to maintain a 1.5 metre distance when in public spaces, and employers have been urged to allow staff to continue working from home.

Mask-wearing also remained compulsory.

Ramaphosa said the number of new Covid-19 cases in SA had been consistently on the decline, along with the number of hospital admissions. It was for this reason that the decision was taken to ease some restrictions.

“In fact, the average rate of new infections has been steadily coming down over the last three weeks, indicating that we are past the peak of the second wave,” said Ramaphosa.

However, he closed his address with a warning that the country couldn’t become complacent, even though the peak of the second Covid-19 wave has now passed.

With the first batch of vaccines arriving in SA on Monday, Ramaphosa said it was possible to “imagine a world where the virus has been brought under control”.

“It is up to us not to let down our guard, and to prevent a third wave of infections. It is up to us to protect ourselves, our families and our communities. It is also up to us to get vaccinated as soon as we are eligible and stop the virus from spreading any further.

“Above all, it is up to us to keep the flame of hope alive and to remain determined in our commitment to one another and to our country. I am confident that, together, we can overcome,” said Ramaphosa.