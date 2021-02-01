TERS funding survey – National Employers Association of South Africa

A letter from the National Employers Association of South Africa (Neasa)

1 February 2021

Since the TERS funding was announced Neasa has been conducting twice-weekly surveys on employers and employees to uncover what is happening with respect to who received funding and who is still awaiting payment. The results of this weeks survey show that there are still issues with the system that have to be ironed out as not everyone who qualified for funding has been paid. Neasa CEO Gerhard Papenfus has expressed his concern over potential corruption of the TERS funding.

Neasa Survey on TERS Funding as of February 1 2021

19% of employers still haven’t received their June UIF/TERS monies.

Of the 81% of employers who received payment, only 66% were paid in full.

28% of employers still haven’t received their July UIF/TERS monies.

Of the 72% of employers who received payment, only 58% were paid in full.

32% of employers still haven’t received their August UIF/TERS monies.

Of the 68% of employers who received payment, only 60% were paid in full.

40% of employers still haven’t received their September UIF/TERS monies.

Of the 60% of employers who received payment, only 57% were paid in full.

43% of employers still haven’t received their October UIF/TERS monies.

Of the 57% of employers who received payment, only 56 % were paid in full.

Share this: Tweet



