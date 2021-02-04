Community members catch EC man suspected of attempted rape

Port Elizabeth police applauded the Algoa Park community for apprehending a suspect after he allegedly attempted to rape a woman on Wednesday morning.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, two sisters, aged 36 and 42, as well as a two-year-old girl, were walking along St Leonard’s Road when they were confronted by the suspect.

“The suspect threatened the women with a screwdriver and demanded money. They had no money, so they handed him the child’s bag, but that contained nothing of value.

“He threatened the 36-year-old and threw her on the ground and pulled her pants down.”

The older sister ran in search of help.

Members of the Algoa Park Community Policing Forum Revona and Gert Pienaar, arrived and chased after the suspect.

Other community members joined the chase and the suspect, 36, was apprehended.

He will face a charge of attempted rape and is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court soon.

By Riaan Marais

