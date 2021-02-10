Man stabs dog in unprovoked attack at guesthouse in Northern Cape

A 42-year-old man was arrested in Jan Kempdorp in the Northern Cape at the weekend in connection with the stabbing of a boerboel dog, police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Sergio Kock said the incident happened at around 10.30pm on Friday.

Kock said the dog was taken to a veterinary clinic where it was receiving medical attention.

The man was arrested on Sunday and appeared in the Jan Kempdorp magistrate’s court on Monday.

Kock said the case had been temporarily removed from the court roll for the finalisation of police investigations.

In video footage, the calm dog is approached by the man who suddenly stabs it.

The man watches as blood pools around the animal.

The dog slowly walks away.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

BY IAVAN PIJOOS

Share this: Tweet



