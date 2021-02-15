Ex-professional footballer joins Team Sweat bootcamp

Coming in with a rich experience in fitness training, ex-professional footballer Jacob Makhosi recently joined Team Sweat bootcamp, where members exercise next to the monument at the entrance of Nemato six days a week.

Team Sweat was formed by Bubele Vulani in 2014, with the determination of changing his lifestyle and diet after being diagnosed with high cholesterol. Vulani has dedicated Mondays to Thursdays to Mokhasi to conduct training and share all his vital professional experiences with Team Sweat members. Vulani then takes over on Saturdays and Sundays.

Mokhasi, a father of two, shared his experience of the two weeks he has had with Team Sweat so far, while also acknowledging the role of the other trainers.

“The guys Zuko and Bougga are doing so well man and I just came in with a different method of doing things just to spice up a bit. I think I have been with Team Sweat for two weeks but people are seeing results already and that’s vitally important. They are doing it and I am just there to push them through,” he said.

Mokhasi said Team Sweat members had struggled a bit with the intensity but were now used to the set up. He jokingly revealed his words of encouragements as they struggle.

“Remember screaming is acceptable, swearing is acceptable and crying is acceptable, but quitting never. The aim is not to kill them but to make them look stronger and good,” he said.

Meanwhile Zuko Vulani, Bubele’s older brother, is eagerly awaiting the resumption of amateur football, hoping to use Mokhasi’s talents for Majagga Stars football club.

“It’s not only them, but I want to help all the youngsters in this area in terms of development because I have checked there is no development when it comes to football. I am going to make it my aim and mission to try and help the boys to further their careers in terms of football,” he said.

Mokhasi said should amateur football resume in two weeks he will hit the ground running and also hopes that other stakeholders will come to the party.

“I have contacts with coaches and clubs and I am going to make things happen for these kids, and I hope people from the business sector can come along and lend a helping hand,” he said.

Zuko Vulani spoke fondly of Mokhasi’s presence.

“It is a blessing to have met such a guy, he is a God-sent individual. He will be an inspiration not only at Majagga Stars FC but generally to the youngsters of Port Alfred community who want to be soccer superstars. He will be an answer to all my prayers of building superstars. With his experience I think he will be able to turn our players (Majagga) to professional material,” he said.

Stating how his football career came about, Mokhasi said he was selected as the only goalkeeper with six other players from a pool of 100 trialists.

Mokhasi has played for Orlando Pirates, Supersport United, Wits University, Moroka Swallows, Black Leopards and African Warriors in the former ABSA Premiership League, now the DST Premiership in South Africa.

Speaking about his favourite moments he said: “To be honest with you I enjoyed my football more in Ethiopia (Dedebit Football Club) and in the national team (Bafana Bafana). Pirates will make your name known everywhere.”

Mokhasi added that he cherished winning the treble (ABSA Premiership League title, Nedbank Cup and MTN8) with Orlando Pirates and winning the league with Supersport United as well. He registered ten Bafana Bafana caps and 28 U23 caps under his name.

