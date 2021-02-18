Natasha Mazzone wants parliament to clarify MP qualifications rule after another jab at Steenhuisen

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone wants parliament to produce a “clear document” which details the qualification requirements for MPs.

Mazzone rose on a point of order during the second leg of the Sona debate on Wednesday in defence of DA leader John Steenhuisen.

This after justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola took aim at Steenhuisen and the DA, saying the party had no moral standing to speak up on corruption allegations within the ruling party.

He said the DA had handed governance positions to members who were not qualified, like Steenhuisen.

“The DA have no moral standing to speak about corruption … In the city of Joburg, the DA will never recover from the chaos which was visited upon it by the DA-led administration under [Herman] Mashaba,” said Lamola.

“I have got a long list. There is a lot of them, honourable Steenhuisen, who are at the level of your qualification, who were appointed without the required qualifications.”

Mazzone told parliamentary deputy speaker Solomon Tsenoli: “I’d like to ask that the utterances made by minister [Lamola] about the qualifications of Mr Steenhuisen are noted and brought to your office for you to read and make a ruling.

“In conjunction with that, I would like to ask that the table staff draft a very clear document that describes exactly what the qualifications are, as required by the constitution for a MP.”

Steenhuisen accused Lamola of casting aspersions on his person before questioning what makes him unqualified to lead in parliament. ANC MPs could be heard howling at his question.

Last year, Mazzone also came to Steenhuisen’s defence after EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi called him out on his lack of post-matric education. Ndlozi attributed Steenhuisen’s election as the new DA leader to patriarchy and white privilege.

Mazzone said Ndlozi was bitter because he would never lead the EFF.

“Can you imagine how sad Dr Quintin Ndlozi MP is, that no matter what he ever does, how hard he ever tries, he will never be his party leader, but always the guy who gets ice for his leader’s drink? It’s sad actually,” she said.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

Cebelihle Bhengu

Share this: Tweet



