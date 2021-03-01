Man arrested with lion bones at Krugersdorp home

A 37-year-old man is expected to appear in the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court on Monday for illegal possession of lion bones.

A large amount of dried lion bones were found in a garage packaged in boxes, said police spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu. Bags of bones were also found. The bones are estimated to be worth R2.3m.

The packages appeared to be ready for export.

Operation conducted at Wentworth Park Krugersdorp: property searched and Lion bones recovered. 27 different lions were killed: value R2.3 million. One man arrested. pic.twitter.com/C3JbwAFgE6 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 27, 2021

Mulamu said the suspect’s permits to possess and export lion bones had expired in 2016 and 2020 respectively.

The suspect was arrested on Friday on a charge of contravening the National Environmental Management-Biodiversity Act.

