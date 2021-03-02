WATCH | Groceries and Nkandla: Dudu Myeni pays Jacob Zuma a visit

Embattled former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni is the latest person to pay former president Jacob Zuma a visit at his Nkandla homestead.

In a video shared on social media Myeni is seen gifting Zuma groceries.

Myeni said the groceries were to feed visitors who have been visiting Zuma’s home.

She said Zuma was a pensioner “who has no shares in any mining company” and that “as a woman”, she’s been observing how he loves to host people.

“It’s a great honour and pleasure for me to have known you, for a number of years of over two decades or so,” Myeni told Zuma.

“The other pleasure was to know you in the workspace and serving you in your foundation, but today I came here for nothing but to say to you that I see you continue to host people in Nkandla. I see people are coming in large numbers, but what I’ve been observing, as a woman, is that you continue to dine with them and you still are happy to host people, as you always say that you love people and it shows in how you interact with them.”

Myeni said Zuma’s leadership was appreciated and that he must continue to “lead his people”.

“All I’m saying today is that as a pensioner who has no shares in any mining company, that we know very well from the sufferings of your Jacob Zuma Foundation, I said let me come and give the little that we could afford with my family to say, please continue during your pension years that God has given you to enjoy your people, to continue to serve them and to continue as well to lead us because we still want to tap from your wisdom.”

EFF leader Julius Malema and police minister Bheki Cele have also visited Zuma in Nkandla.

The visit comes as Zuma faces the possibility two years’ imprisonment over his defiance of a Constitutional Court order to appear before the state capture inquiry.

The commission, last week, made a request for Zuma to be jailed for contempt of court.

It said Zuma’s failure to appear before it and failure to file affidavits as directed by the court were some of the grounds on which he should be found guilty of contempt.

Zuma’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza, said the former president was awaiting the outcome of a review for deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself as chair of the commission.

TimesLIVE reported the court will hear an application by the commission to have Zuma declared to be in contempt of court for defying a summons to testify on March 25.

Zuma, the minister of police and the national police commissioner must file answering papers, if any, by March 8.

