Ride for a Child bikers roll into town

The Ride for a Child bikers and their support vehicle passed through Port Alfred yesterday, escorted by the Ndlambe traffic and fire departments, Gardmed, Sky Alarms and bikers from Port Alfred and Makhanda (Grahamstown). Pediatric Care Africa’s Ride for a Child project, in its fourth year, aims to raise more than R5-million to perform life-saving surgeries for 70 children whose families lack the means to pay for such treatment. The group has travelled about 5,000km around South Africa, and has another 2,000km to go. They stopped briefly at the R72 Motors complex on the east bank, where they received a donation. SMS CHILD to 42515 to support the project (R30 per SMS).

