New system will stop long queues for R350 grant beneficiaries, insists Post Office

Long queues, overcrowding and excessive waiting times will no longer be a reality for the beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress grants – or so says the Post Office.

The Post Office announced on Wednesday it has introduced a new system that will see specific beneficiaries collect their grants on designated days depending on the last three digits of their ID numbers. Branches will also have separate queues to ensure social distancing. The system has been introduced in the Free State, the North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

“The first week of the month is reserved for paying grants to the elderly, disability and child grants. The Post Office has introduced separate queues at its branches to reduce waiting time and to ensure social distancing.

“One queue is reserved for beneficiaries of the R350 grant, while the other queue is for all other transactions. There will be queue walkers to check ID numbers to ensure that the system is implemented,” the Post Office said.

These are the pay dates and numbers:

Monday — 083 and 088

Tuesday — 083 and 088

Wednesday — 080 and 089

Thursday — 081 and 086

Friday — 082 and 087.

There are no grant payouts on weekends.

Grant extension

The grant was introduced in May last year to provide relief for unemployed youth after SA went on lockdown in March.

In his state of the nation address two weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the grant, which had expired in January, would be extended for a further three months.

Ramaphosa said the grant had proven to be a lifeline for millions of poor South Africans.

“We have therefore decided to extend the period for the special Covid-19 grant of R350 by a further three months. This has proven to be an effective and efficient short-term measure to reduce the immediate impact on the livelihoods of poor South Africans,” he said.

BY Cebelihle Bhengu

