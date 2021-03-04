Three suspects arrested for attempted murder and house robbery 

MEDIA STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE OFFICE OF THE PROVINCIAL COMMISSIONER: EASTERN CAPE

Quick response by Kirkwood SAPS members resulted in the arrest of three suspects, aged between 25 and 50 and the recovery of the Toyota Avanza during the early hours of this morning, 03 March 2021 at about 3.30am.

It is alleged that on March 3 at about 2.30am, at least five suspects, one armed with a firearm and others with knives, stormed into a smallholding outside Kirkwood and attacked a homeowner and his family. During a scuffle with the owner, one suspect was fatally shot, and another was injured. The suspects, including the injured one, fled in a silver Toyota Avanza.

Police were notified and immediately responded. The intensive police search led to the arrest of the three suspects (including the injured one) and confiscated of the Toyota Avanza on route R75 near Kariega area, Kirkwood. The suspects are expected to appear in the Kirwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday, March 5 on various charges including attempted murder and house robbery.

Police are following up on the ownership of the vehicle which does not belong to any of the suspects and has not been reported stolen.

The search for the remaining suspect(s) continues.

The victims were treated for injuries.

