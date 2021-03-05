View from the top

Driving along the R67 by Thornhill, you could not have failed to notice the enormous gantry crane and the concrete tower under construction.

The tower is intended to support a 2.5Ml freshwater tanks to feed potable;e water to the residents in the surrounding area.

On Friday we visited the site and climbed 25m to see the progress being made.

This and other photographs give an idea of the height of the tower and the panoramic view afforded on climbing to the top.

Note that the tower is on private property and no access is afforded to unauthorised individuals.

