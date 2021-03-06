‘I’m feeling nothing’: axed health MEC Gomba after fraud case postponed

The fraud case against recently axed Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and 15 others has been moved to the high court.

Gomba and her co-accused will appear in the East London court on May 11 on charges related to R10m in fraud linked to the funeral of former president Nelson Mandela.

Gomba is one of 15 accused in the case, who police described in a statement as being “former Buffalo City municipality employees, prominent politicians and businessmen”. Among her co-accused are former Buffalo City mayor Zukiswa Ncitha, former deputy mayor Temba Tinta, former director in the mayor’s office Ondela Vatile Mahlangu, former Buffalo City council speaker Luleka Ndzele and former municipal supply chain general manager Thembelani Sali. ANC regional secretary Phumzile Mkolo is also among the accused.

Others are Dean William Fanoe, Viwe Vazi, Zintle Nkuhlu, Nqaba Ludidi and Nosiphiwo Mati. Fanoe and Mati were making their first appearances as they could not previously appear due to ill health. In a clip posted on Twitter by Newzroom Afrika, Gomba said outside court she feels “nothing”. Asked how she intended to plea, she told the reporter: “Are we at that stage yet? Are you the prosecutor? That interests the prosecutor, not you.” The East London Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case against former Eastern Cape’s Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and 10 other suspects to the 11th of May. #Newzroom405‘s @malungelob caught up with Gomba earlier. pic.twitter.com/l8mQdGpa7t — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) March 5, 2021

