Top performing matrics rewarded with R10,000 and smart phones

The handover of R10,000 and two smart phones to two top performing matriculants at Kuyasa Combined School was characterised by jubilation and praises sung for the top achievers and the school last on March 4 2021.

Sandile Cengani achieved the following grades: English 83%, IsiXhosa 81%, mathematics 92%, life orientation 84%, computer applications technology 72%, life sciences 89%, and physical sciences 87%.

Siphelele Futhuse’s equally impressive grades were: English 86%, IsiXhosa 82%, mathematics 90%, life orientation 87%, life sciences 90%, computer applications technology 78% and physical sciences 76%. Futhuse also revealed that he applied for a remark for computer applications technology and physical sciences because he does not believe that his marks are correct.

Cengani and Futhuse were two of the top students among historically disadvantaged institutions (HDI) in Ndlambe and the Sarah Baartman District.

In recognition of their stand-out performance, Ndlambe municipal manager Rolly Dumezweni, mayor Khululwa Ncamiso, speaker Vivian Maphaphu and other officials went to Kuyasa Combined School to confirm that R10,000 had already been deposited into the two students’ bank accounts, while also handing over some Grade 12 textbooks, to ensure that the 2021 matric class maintains the standard set by Cengani and Futhuse.

Praises for the top achievers and the school were on every speaker’s tongue. Ncamiso started off her speech by acknowledging that the support given the two pupils was not municipality’s core business, but justifying their support by saying the municipality was not an island entity.

“We are not doing this for everyone,” Ncamiso said. “We are only challenged by the results, nothing else. We are challenged by a learner who is clear about what she or he wants to become. When we heard that there are two pupils who represented Port Alfred in this manner we [the municipality] decided to give each of them R10,000.”

Addressing the two achievers, she said: “We are not rewarding you, but we are supporting your parents. We know that when you are at the university, there are things which you will need, perhaps your parents might not afford them.”

She went on to comment on the neatness of all other pupils in the prayer assembly, while attributing it to principal Xolani Mayana’s good leadership.

Sharing Ncamiso’ sentiments, Dumezweni spoke fondly of Mayana’s leadership.

“Mfundisi (teacher) we are very proud of you and your teachers, especially of you. Once you lead by example teachers have no reasons for not following your footsteps. You have produced results and here are these two boys,” he said.

Dumezweni said the municipality needed to support excelling pupils from disadvantaged families.

“These kids are going to meet other kids from well-off families and that demoralises them from the start. Sometimes you will find that these kids struggle at varsity not because they are not capable but because of the lack of necessary resources,” he said.

Reflecting on the pass rate and achievement of the school, Mayana said when he arrived in 2008 he had a mission of not producing pupils who would be petrol attendants and cashiers. He mentioned that the school had managed to produce professionals in different fields of study.

Talking about this year’s pass rate he said: “In terms of quality we have produced the best results we have ever seen. We have 24 distinctions in different subjects.”

He said the school’s overall pass rate was 89.3%.

Share this: Tweet



